Pakistan may approach US over diplomat’s accident

The police asked the Foreign Office to get them access to the accused.It was decided at an internal meeting of the Foreign Office that the US government will be approached to waive the diplomatic immunity of the American diplomat. The US government will be informed about the FIR against Colonel Joseph Emmanuel Hall, said Rehman’s sources in the Foreign Office.A college student was killed Saturday when an SUV hit his motorcycle. Police officials said Colonel Hall was driving the SUV. Twenty-two-year-old Ateeq Baig died on the spot. The police registered a case against the American diplomat at the Kohsar police station on behalf of Baig’s father, Muhammad Idrees.Emmanuel was not arrested due to diplomatic immunity. On the other hand, the Foreign Office summoned the US ambassador.A spokesperson of the US Embassy also said they were aware of the incident and were cooperating with Pakistani officials in the investigations.

Story first published: 9th April 2018