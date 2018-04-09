Pakistan may approach US over diplomat’s accident

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
 



Sources in the Foreign Office said Pakistan will approach the American government if access to the US military attaché is not granted, reported SAMAA correspondent Fakharur Rehman.

The police asked the Foreign Office to get them access to the accused.

It was decided at an internal meeting of the Foreign Office that the US government will be approached to waive the diplomatic immunity of the American diplomat. The US government will be informed about the FIR against Colonel Joseph Emmanuel Hall, said Rehman’s sources in the Foreign Office.

A college student was killed Saturday when an SUV hit his motorcycle. Police officials said Colonel Hall was driving the SUV. Twenty-two-year-old Ateeq Baig died on the spot. The police registered a case against the American diplomat at the Kohsar police station on behalf of Baig’s father, Muhammad Idrees.

Emmanuel was not arrested due to diplomatic immunity. On the other hand, the Foreign Office summoned the US ambassador.

A spokesperson of the US Embassy also said they were aware of the incident and were cooperating with Pakistani officials in the investigations.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

’12 Pakistani international cricketers to play in Kashmir Super League’

April 9, 2018 3:58 pm

Finnish woman marries Pakistani ‘facebook friend’

April 9, 2018 3:02 pm

PCB to test fitness before England tour  

April 9, 2018 11:15 am

Pakistan to be major contributor to BRI through CPEC: PM Abbasi

April 9, 2018 11:10 am

Deadly strikes hit Syria army air base after US, France warning

April 9, 2018 10:13 am

Sarfaraz takes a dig at Indian media over ‘Mauka Mauka’ episode

April 9, 2018 12:07 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.