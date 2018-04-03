Pakistan looked after 3.5m refugees without anyone’s help: Ahsan Iqbal

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI

Pakistan has taken care of 3.5 million refugees without anyone’s help for three decades, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal

He was addressing an international conference on terrorism in Islamabad Tuesday.

Talking about the problem of terrorism and the presence of Afghan refugees in the country, Iqbal said the international community needs to work with Pakistan to solve these issues. “The international community has to understand that what Pakistan is facing today is also largely due to the failure of international community to discharge their obligations in this region,” he said. According to him, we need to avoid pointing fingers.

“We have not asked anybody to help us in supporting 3.5 million refugees,” he said. “And if you even take a dollar a day – which is the lowest figure for survival – for 3.5 million refugees for three decades, imagine how many hundreds of billions of dollars Pakistan has spent on looking after these refugees,” he said.

He lauded the Pakistani efforts in successfully conducting operations such as Zarb-e-Azb “through its own resources without any help”. He said that was proof of Pakistan’s “national will and resolve” to root out extremism.

Talking about the recent wave of violence in Indian-held Kashmir, the interior minister said this will not contribute to bringing peace and stability to the region.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan to face Windies in final T20

April 3, 2018 2:35 pm

Forests in the city will save Karachi

April 3, 2018 9:28 am

Pakistan to send special envoys to world capitals to highlight Kashmir unrest: FM

April 2, 2018 11:48 pm

Chacha Cricket, Chacha Pakistan join hands

April 2, 2018 11:16 pm

Disgruntled Chaudhry Nisar meets Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore

April 2, 2018 10:22 pm

8 tips to watch the Pakistan-West Indies clashes hassle-free

April 2, 2018 8:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Mahim Maher

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.