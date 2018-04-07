Pakistan, Iran share concern on ISIS presence in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Saturday met his Iranian counterpart General Amir Hatami on the sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference in the Russian capital.

Both the ministers discussed aims, shared by Pakistan and Iran bilaterally as well as internationally, such as better management of the border, sustainable peace in Afghanistan, stabilizing the Middle East, and violence perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine, Syria, and Indian Occupied Kashmir, said a press release received here.

The ministers expressed a shared concern about presence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

“Pak-Iran relations have improved substantively since 2014, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Teheran, followed by reciprocal visits in 2016 and 2017 by President of Iran Hassan Rouhani,” Khan said.

The ministers reviewed the positive developments since the recent respective visits to Teheran by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Bajwa, and National Security Adviser Gen. (R) Nasir Janjua.

United Nations Undersecretary General for Counterterrorism Vladimir Voronkov and Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer also called on Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan on sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference.

Both the dignitaries commended Pakistan’s unprecedented success in eliminating terrorism form its oil and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision of forestalling extremism through youth-employment schemes.

The defence minister suggested to Chairman ICRC the physical rehabilitation of civilian victims of terrorism as a productive project for ICRC to undertake extensively in Pakistan.

