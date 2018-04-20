Pakistan for boosting efforts to achieve UN energy goal 

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has underscored the need for stepped up efforts towards implementing the United Nations’ 2030 development agenda that, among other objectives, places high priority on ensuring access to affordable energy for all. 

“We all know that energy is central to the achievement of both the development agenda and the Paris agreement on climate change,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in her remarks to a largely-attended meeting on Sustainable Energy on Thursday.

“Effective and comprehensive implementation of the energy goal is therefore both important and urgent,” she said while chairing the opening session of the meeting.

The meeting was organized by Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Pakistan, Denmark and Norway in cooperation with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Attending were the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Ms. Fekitameloa Katao Utoikamanu, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, and a representative of the President of Economic and Social Council. The Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency, Adnan Amin, spoke through video link.

Ambassador Lodhi told delegates that Sustainable Development Goal-7, which seeks to ensure access for all to clean and affordable energy, focused specifically on energy as a universal goal.

Emphasizing energy’s pivotal role to achieving economic growth and development, Ambassador Lodhi pointed out it’s crosscutting nature means that it is central to securing almost all the other SDGs such as poverty eradication, climate change, employment, education, food and water security.

“The standalone energy goal and its targets are all encompassing,” the Pakistani envoy said.
“Universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services is fundamental together with renewable energy and energy efficiency.”

The meeting supported the global agenda to accelerate action on the energy goal. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sohai Abro’s ‘Motorcycle Girl’ premieres in Karachi

April 19, 2018 11:18 pm

6 dead, 2 injured in M-9 motorway accident

April 19, 2018 10:39 pm

Check out how much tax elite politicians paid last year

April 19, 2018 9:40 pm

Why are imported cars overpriced in Pakistan?

April 19, 2018 9:06 pm

Post-mortem: Pakistan’s alarming export decline in PML-N govt

April 19, 2018 7:33 pm

Ali Zafar denies he harassed Meesha Shafi

April 19, 2018 7:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.