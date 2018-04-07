NEW YORK: Pakistan criticized India over its brutalities in Kashmir and the Line of Control.

Pakistanâ€™s Permanent Representative to United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi tweeted that she briefed Security Council President Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir and Line of Control.

She stated that the situation there is a threat to international peace and security.

Today I briefed the President of the UNÂ Security Council, Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez on the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and escalation on the LoC, which together pose a serious threat to international peace and security â€” Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) April 6, 2018

At least 20 innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives due to the brutality of Indian forces in the occupied region.

