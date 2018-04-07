Pakistan criticizes India over hostilities in Kashmir, LoC

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan criticized India over its brutalities in Kashmir and the Line of Control.

Pakistanâ€™s Permanent Representative to United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi tweeted that she briefed Security Council President Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir and Line of Control.

She stated that the situation there is a threat to international peace and security.

At least 20 innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives due to the brutality of Indian forces in the occupied region.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

