NEW YORK: Pakistan criticized India over its brutalities in Kashmir and the Line of Control.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi tweeted that she briefed Security Council President Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir and Line of Control.

She stated that the situation there is a threat to international peace and security.

Today I briefed the President of the UN Security Council, Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez on the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and escalation on the LoC, which together pose a serious threat to international peace and security — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) April 6, 2018

At least 20 innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives due to the brutality of Indian forces in the occupied region.

Story first published: 7th April 2018