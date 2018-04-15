One cannot be punished twice for the same crime: Pervaiz Rashid

April 15, 2018
Naeem Ashraf Butt

Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid reacted to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by saying that one could not be punished for the same crime twice. 

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Rashid said that a strict punishment was not acceptable because of a decision that did not have a strong basis.

He spoke about former army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s trial, stating that he could still not understand how the ex-president was able to arrive at a hospital instead of the court.

“When summoned to court, Musharraf’s protocol turned towards the hospital,” he said. “We can’t even pass by the hospital that he was admitted to.”

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly).

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: PML-N hawks go silent over questions about contempt of court

February 6, 2018 9:52 pm

Chaudhry Nisar is a ‘big hypocrite,’ says Pervaiz Rashid

January 16, 2018 2:47 pm

Video: PML-N leaders fall asleep during Khawaja Asif’s speech

October 26, 2017 12:46 pm

Nisar to hold important presser following Pervaiz Rashid’s revelations

August 19, 2017 8:08 pm

Video: Nisar is blackmailing Nawaz, says Khursheed Shah

August 19, 2017 5:11 pm

Chaudhry Nisar hits back at Pervaiz Rashid over Dawn Leaks criticism

August 18, 2017 11:33 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.