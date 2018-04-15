One cannot be punished twice for the same crime: Pervaiz Rashid

Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid reacted to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by saying that one could not be punished for the same crime twice.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Rashid said that a strict punishment was not acceptable because of a decision that did not have a strong basis.

He spoke about former army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s trial, stating that he could still not understand how the ex-president was able to arrive at a hospital instead of the court.

“When summoned to court, Musharraf’s protocol turned towards the hospital,” he said. “We can’t even pass by the hospital that he was admitted to.”

Story first published: 15th April 2018