Not NAB’s job to stop Nawaz Sharif: Justice Javed

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




 

IqISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said there is no power which can pull strings of the bureau.

“I would take my bag and quit the institution if a string is pulled,” he said while interacting with reporters after briefing the Public Accounts Committee of National Assembly in parliament house.

Answering a question, the Chairman said it is not correct that NAB is taking "revenge," adding that the anti-corruption inquiries will be completed swiftly and properly.

"We will try our best to dispose of pending cases of corruption during next ten months," he added.

In response to another question, the NAB Chief said the Bureau has no concern with when and if elections are held.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that if someone has done corruption then he or she is answerable before and after the elections.

Accountability process has nothing to do with the elections, he addded.

He said that it is not job of NAB to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Javed Iqbal said PAC has expressed confidence in NAB.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Heckled Nawaz in Washington at behest of Indian spy agency, claims Baloch activist

April 18, 2018 7:35 pm

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz depart for London

April 18, 2018 10:27 am

Explainer: Nadeem Malik opposes censoring Nawaz speeches

April 17, 2018 10:17 pm

Nawaz, Maryam leaving Pakistan to visit ailing Kulsoom

April 17, 2018 8:33 pm

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

NAB to hold ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Hyderabad

April 17, 2018 8:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.