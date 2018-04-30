Not joining PPP, says Amjad Sabri’s mother

Amjad Sabri’s mother has dispelled the impression that she was going to join PPP and said her family has nothing to do with any political party.

“I like Benazir and Bilawal from the beginning,” said Asghari Begum, while speaking about her family’s presence in PPP’s Liaquatabad rally on Sunday. “We were invited to attend the jalsa.”

Sabri’s brother said he was fond of MQM but will vote for PTI in the forthcoming elections.

Amjad Sabri, a renowned Pakistani Qawwal was assassinated in Karachi on June 22, 2016 when he was on his way to participate in a Ramzan show.

Muhammad Ishaq and Muhammad Asim, the two members of a proscribed organization were found involved in his murder and were handed over death sentence by a military court.

On April 3, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed the death sentences of ten ‘hardcore’ terrorists, including Ishaq and Asim.

