No compromise on 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party would not make any compromise on the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

“The party made sincere efforts on the NFC Award and other national issues. We will not accept any change in the 18th constitutional amendment,” Bilawal told media persons in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The PPP chief also called for an end to the ruling party’s criticism on the election of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

"PPP is only political party which makes efforts to improve the living standard of the people according to ideological manifesto set by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he said.

"The provision of employment to youth, launching of Benazir Income Support Programme, distribution of state land among landless heirs particularly women peasants, skill development programmes, development of agriculture and other sectors of life were the great achievement of PPP government and the party will remain continued its efforts to improve the socio economic condition of the common people as well as progress and prosperity of the country.

He claimed that other political parties had not initiated such programme which was implemented by the PPP governments in the past.

The party leadership and workers fully respects the decisions of the judiciary, he said and added that party desired to bring reforms in the judiciary to ensure speedy justice to aggrieved persons.

At present, around 1.8 million cases of various natures including heinous crimes of terrorism and murders are pending in the courts of law, he said and maintained that the PPP believed that all constitutional institutions should discharge their responsibilities accordingly.

The PPP chief paid tributes to the services of Jam Saqi adding that his struggle against the dictatorial rule in the past could not be forgettable.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

LIVE: Pakistan, West Indies to clash in T20 opener

April 1, 2018 5:04 pm

T20: These kids have some advice for players today

April 1, 2018 4:15 pm

T20: Stadium gates open, spectators pour in

April 1, 2018 4:07 pm

11 West Indies players arrive in Karachi on the eve of first T20

April 1, 2018 12:01 am

Javeria Khan leads Pakistan to series win over Sri Lanka

March 31, 2018 10:26 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.