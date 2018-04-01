No compromise on 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

“The party made sincere efforts on the NFC Award and other national issues. We will not accept any change in the 18constitutional amendment,” Bilawal told media persons in Hyderabad on Sunday.The PPP chief also called for an end to the ruling party’s criticism on the election of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani."PPP is only political party which makes efforts to improve the living standard of the people according to ideological manifesto set by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he said."The provision of employment to youth, launching of Benazir Income Support Programme, distribution of state land among landless heirs particularly women peasants, skill development programmes, development of agriculture and other sectors of life were the great achievement of PPP government and the party will remain continued its efforts to improve the socio economic condition of the common people as well as progress and prosperity of the country.He claimed that other political parties had not initiated such programme which was implemented by the PPP governments in the past.The party leadership and workers fully respects the decisions of the judiciary, he said and added that party desired to bring reforms in the judiciary to ensure speedy justice to aggrieved persons.At present, around 1.8 million cases of various natures including heinous crimes of terrorism and murders are pending in the courts of law, he said and maintained that the PPP believed that all constitutional institutions should discharge their responsibilities accordingly.The PPP chief paid tributes to the services of Jam Saqi adding that his struggle against the dictatorial rule in the past could not be forgettable.

