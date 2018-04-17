Ninety percent of Islamabad Police force is involved in crime: IHC

April 17, 2018
Raza Haidery




ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court remarked that that 90 percent of Islamabad Police is involved in crimes.

Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui heard the case regarding increase in number of crimes in the federal capital. Inspector General of capital police and SSP Islamabad appeared in the hearing.

The judge remarked that drugs are recovered from the police officers.

“A police officer looks like spectators if he wears a chain and wears boski suit,” he remarked.

Siddiqui commented the policemen also harass female police officers. “Such police officers should have been shot dead if the law permits,” he added.

The judge went on to say that policemen are also involved in supplying liquor.

The inspector general assured the court that he will make efforts to rid police force of such elements. “I will not get disheartened if I am sacked from duty from the service,” he continued.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for 15 days.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Three Iranian security personnel killed at Pakistan border: Revolutionary Guards

April 17, 2018 4:49 pm

Two lawyers go missing from Khairpur

April 17, 2018 12:12 pm

Tayyaba torture case: A year into the case, court hands one year each to judge, wife

April 17, 2018 11:42 am

Stray bullet hit residence of Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan: report

April 16, 2018 3:25 pm

IHC reserves ruling on petition for travel ban on US diplomat

April 12, 2018 4:17 pm

Case records destroyed as fire breaks out at Karachi City Courts

April 11, 2018 5:06 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.