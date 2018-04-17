Ninety percent of Islamabad Police force is involved in crime: IHC

Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui heard the case regarding increase in number of crimes in the federal capital. Inspector General of capital police and SSP Islamabad appeared in the hearing.The judge remarked that drugs are recovered from the police officers.“A police officer looks like spectators if he wears a chain and wears boski suit,” he remarked.Siddiqui commented the policemen also harass female police officers. “Such police officers should have been shot dead if the law permits,” he added.The judge went on to say that policemen are also involved in supplying liquor.The inspector general assured the court that he will make efforts to rid police force of such elements. “I will not get disheartened if I am sacked from duty from the service,” he continued.The hearing of the case was adjourned for 15 days.

