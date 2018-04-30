New Islamabad airport to be inaugurated Tuesday



New Islamabad International Airport will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday (May 1).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to open the new facility.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11 am the same day, while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 pm.

Complete operation will commence from Thursday.

The newly constructed airport is said to be the country’s biggest and will provide the latest facilities for travelers.

The biggest jets in the world can land on the air strip. More than 4,000 security personnel are deputed here.

Story first published: 30th April 2018