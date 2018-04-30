New Islamabad airport to be inaugurated Tuesday

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


New Islamabad International Airport will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday (May 1).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to open the new facility.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11 am the same day, while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 pm.

Complete operation will commence from Thursday.

The newly constructed airport is said to be the country’s biggest and will provide the latest facilities for travelers.

The biggest jets in the world can land on the air strip. More than 4,000 security personnel are deputed here.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

See Also

ASF arrests three Chinese nationals for flying drone over new Islamabad airport

April 20, 2018 11:11 am

PIA spending millions of dollars on aircraft repainting, says expert

April 8, 2018 4:00 pm

New PIA logo becomes topic of discussion

April 8, 2018 11:18 am

PIA decides to change logo after 10 years

April 7, 2018 1:24 pm

New Islamabad airport starts working

April 7, 2018 12:14 pm

Bilawal vows to foil govt’s attempts to sell PIA, Steel Mills

March 21, 2018 10:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.