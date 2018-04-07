New Islamabad airport starts working

The new Islamabad international airport became operational on Saturday.

A PIA flight will depart from Benazir Bhutto International Airport at Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm.

The mock flight will land at the new airport at 1:00 pm.

The president of the national airliner, Musharraf Rasool, will be on the aircraft.

The newly constructed airport is said to be the countryâ€™s biggest and will provide the latest facilities for travelers.

The biggest jets in the world can land on the air strip.

More than 4,000 security personnel are deputed here.

