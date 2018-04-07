New Islamabad airport starts working

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The new Islamabad international airport became operational on Saturday.

A PIA flight will depart from Benazir Bhutto International Airport at Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm.

The mock flight will land at the new airport at 1:00 pm.

The president of the national airliner, Musharraf Rasool, will be on the aircraft.

The newly constructed airport is said to be the countryâ€™s biggest and will provide the latest facilities for travelers.

The biggest jets in the world can land on the air strip.

More than 4,000 security personnel are deputed here.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Farmers demand construction of Kalabagh Dam

April 7, 2018 10:55 am

Three PML-N MNAs from Balochistan quit party

April 5, 2018 6:23 pm

Ishaq Dar case: Court indicts three suspects

April 5, 2018 10:40 am

Against all odds: Woman sets up food stall to turn her life around

April 4, 2018 7:14 pm

SC orders reopening of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at PIMS

April 2, 2018 6:34 pm

World Autism Day: On bicycles, Islamabad residents spread love

April 2, 2018 12:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.