NEPRA to investigate unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of additional 10 hours unscheduled power load shedding in Karachi during the prevailing harsh weather and constituted a high level committee to probe the matter.

In view of extended load shedding, NEPRA directed K-Electric to submit a detailed report on the issue, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The clarifications rendered by K-Electric were unsatisfactory therefore the authority has constituted a high level committee to visit K-Electric and investigate the issue.

NEPRA team is scheduled to visit K-Electric from April 11 to 13 (Wednesday-Friday). – APP

Story first published: 10th April 2018