NEPRA to investigate unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of additional 10 hours unscheduled power load shedding in Karachi during the prevailing harsh weather and constituted a high level committee to probe the matter.

In view of extended load shedding, NEPRA directed K-Electric to submit a detailed report on the issue, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The clarifications rendered by K-Electric were unsatisfactory therefore the authority has constituted a high level committee to visit K-Electric and investigate the issue.

NEPRA team is scheduled to visit K-Electric from April 11 to 13 (Wednesday-Friday). – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Come back as MQM chief’ : Siddiqui offers olive branch to Sattar

April 10, 2018 6:52 pm

MQM-P warns of conspiracy to replace Izhar as opposition leader

April 10, 2018 4:32 pm

Karachi artists highlight power crisis in artwork

April 10, 2018 3:50 pm

Post-mortem: Punjab big on roads, small on hospitals

April 9, 2018 7:59 pm

Four DJs organise parties in Karachi where ecstasy, other drugs are supplied: police

April 9, 2018 7:53 pm

Did the govt learn any lesson from the ‘killer’ heat wave?

April 9, 2018 7:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.