Nepra hints at taking over administrative control of KE

Report by: Faizan KhanHolding KE responsible for prolonged power outages in Karachi, NEPRA authorities have advised National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat to impose a heavy fine on the power utility.People of Karachi pay electricity bills of Rs.10 billion monthly but they are still facing loadshedding up to 12 hours, a Nepra official said while briefing the Standing Committee.A fine of up to Rs.6m has been imposed on KE in one year, the committee was informed.Nepra officials told the meeting that KE has closed a production unit of 180 megawatt for last five months.KE has 17,500MW power in the system, and suffering shortfall of 600MW.The committee was told that neither KE struck a deal of RLNG with any company nor signed contract with SSGC for 220mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) gas supply.In the briefing, the Nepra authorities also signaled to take over administrative control of KE. They urged the power utility to run its power plants on furnace oil and ink agreement with SSGC for gas supply.On Tuesday, Nepra found K-Electric at fault for the ongoing power crisis in Karachi and asked the government to increase gas quota for the power utility to ease public sufferings.Nepra investigation committee, after a three-day visit to Karachi, said in its report that KE has violated various responsibilities and did not utilise its full power generation capacity.

Story first published: 19th April 2018