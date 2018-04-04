Nawaz Sharif slams Imran Khan, chief justice



Fayyaz Mehmood

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for supporting the Pakistan People’s Party candidate in the Senate elections.

“Imran Khan said he would never shake hands with Zardari but his party supported the candidate of Zardari, who he called a disease,” said Nawaz while talking to the media after arriving at an accountability court hearing in the Avenfield Properties reference.

“I do not know the inside story. But, whatever Zardari is doing is deplorable.”

A suspect person has been made chairman of the Senate and the recent changes in Balochistan are dubious, said Nawaz Sharif.

He also had words for Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. “People have been waiting for the verdicts for generations and the chief justice is going around checking the quality of milk?”

