Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz depart for London

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, departed Wednesday for London to visit Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been hospitalised again.

The Sharif family is facing corruption references at an accountability court. Before leaving for London, Maryam told media that they will return a day before their next hearing if the court does not allow them exemption.

She also tweeted, asking people to pray for her mother. “My mother is hospitalized again. Please remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing cancer treatment in London for the last two months. Sources said she has once again been shifted to the hospital, where she will be kept in the intensive care unit for a week.


