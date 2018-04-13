Nawaz Sharif is not disqualified for life, says Maryam

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Shahzad Ahmed

SIALKOT: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification is not going to last forever but it will be overturned after the ‘current decision makers’ leave their seats.

“This is not the first time Nawaz Sharif is being punished but his opponents have been trying to oust him for last 35 years,” Maryam said while addressing a charged crowd at party’s social media convention in Sialkot on Friday.

The former first daughter said Wajid Zia, who was the head of Panama JIT which was made to probe the offshore assets of ruling family, had himself told the court that he had no evidence against Nawaz Sharif.

“The head of ‘Whatsapp JIT’ had himself testified for Nawaz Sharif’s innocence,” she added. “Wajid Zia said that 40 people were carrying out investigation against Nawaz. Who were they?”

Sharif’s daughter said his father has been disqualified for four times in the same case because ‘they’ know that Nawaz Sharif can’t be defeated.

“The verdicts remind us of Musharraf’s era when Nawaz Sharif was convicted in a plane-hijacking case because the military dictator failed to prove corruption charges against him,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz also praised the Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif who she said never abandoned the PML-N in trying times.

“We are proud of him,” she said while pointing a finger at the veteran politician.

Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen disqualified for life

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former MNA Jehangir Tareen of the PTI cannot ever stand for elections for the rest of their life, ruled the Supreme Court in a stunning landmark judgement on Friday morning.

They were disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution which says that in order for a Pakistani to become a parliamentarian, they need to be “sadiq” and “ameen” or honest and righteous.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the unanimous verdict issued by a five-member bench of Supreme Court regarding the period of disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution on Friday.

The judgment in civil appeal No. 233/2015 etc. was announced in courtroom 1.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had reserved the verdict on February 14 this year to announce it later.


