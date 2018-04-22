Nawaz, Maryam all set for Pakistan return

April 22, 2018
LONDON: Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan from Britain on Sunday.

The members of the Sharif family were visiting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who was being treated for throat cancer at a London hospital.

They will arrive via international flight.

“I am not like Pervez Musharraf who would run away from the country,” Sharif said.

He went on to say that the talks of a possible martial law in Pakistan are troublesome.

A court had rejected their petition seeking a week long exemption for the corruption.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was elected as Member of the National Assembly but could not take oath due to medical reasons.

She was admitted in the hospital and was recently discharged after chemotherapy and radiation.


