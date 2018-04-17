Nawaz, Maryam leaving Pakistan to visit ailing Kulsoom

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will depart for London on Wednesday to visit his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to Sharif family spokesman, Maryam Nawaz will also accompany her father to London.

Maryam Nawaz in a tweet has asked her followers to pray for her mother’s health.

“My mother is hospitalized again. Please remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”

According to sources, Kulsoom Nawaz has been shifted to the hospital against where she will be kept in ‘intensive care unit’ for a week.

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, has been undergoing cancer treatment in London for last couple of months.

Nawaz and his daughter are facing corruption references in the accountability court.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

