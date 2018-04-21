Nawaz concerned over ‘curbs on freedom of media and speech’

April 21, 2018
LONDON: Curbs on freedom of media and speech in Pakistan are source of concern, said former PM Nawaz Sharif.

“You can’t air some of the things that I am going to say,” said PML-N chief.

“This did not even happen in martial laws.”

He was referring to a Lahore High Court’s decision, directing electronic media watchdog to monitor “anti-judiciary speeches” and decide on complaints filed against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

Sharif is in London to look after his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz who has been undergoing cancer treatment there for last few months.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have gone done after Supreme Court’s decision; he said while pointing at apex court’s back-to-back decisions that disqualified him as PM first, barred him for leading his political and he was disqualified for life as a result of another verdict.

“The Pakistani rupee is rapidly weakening as compared to US dollar,” he said.

Taking a dig at former military dictator, Nawaz said he is not Pervez Musharraf who ran away from the country after the courts summoned him.

He added that he would leave for Pakistan on Sunday if he does not get an exemption from appearing before an accountability court hearing Avenfield references against him.

Sharif has been drawing big crowds and criticizing the judiciary in party’s rallies after a five-member bench of Supreme Court had disqualified him as Prime Minister on July 28, 2017.


