Nadeem Afzal Chan joins PTI, says only Imran can defeat Sharifs in Punjab

"The Sharif family has seized Punjab, which once used to be under the sway of Bhuttos," said Chan during a PTI rally at Mandi Bahauddin. "Only Imran can defeat the Sharifs in Punjab."Nadeem Afzal Chan criticised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that the Bhutto scion was questioning his ideology."Bilawal says I'm not an ideological worker. Is his ideology Bhuttoism," he asked.Chan said that his politics did not depend on any particular party. He promised to work sincerely for PTI as its new member.Nadeem Afzal joins Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Noor Alam Khan, Samsam Bukhari, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Raja Riaz, Fawad Chaudhry, Babr Awan and Liaquat Jatoi who all left the PPP to join the PTI.

Poor will get a chance to succeed in Naya Pakistan: Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan addressed the rally and said that the Naya Pakistan he hoped to build would ensure the poor become successful as opposed to the influential."Our manifesto is helping the poor--support me so long as I remain on the right path," he said. "Policies till now have been framed for the strong. We will frame new policies for the poor."PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen addressed the rally and criticised Nawaz Sharif. They said that Sharif was about to go to jail and then it would be time for Shehbaz to be held accountable.

Story first published: 25th April 2018