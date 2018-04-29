Gabol invites Farooq Sattar to join PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s member Nabil Gabol invited MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar to join PPP, Samaa reported Sunday.

“I invite Farooq Sattar to join PPP, hoping that he will make a decision and will announce it at today’s rally in Karachi.

“Urdu-speaking people were maligned while we are going to hug them,” he said.

PPP is staging a large rally in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

Sattar, the leader of his own group of MQM-P, did not respond to the offer.

Last week, Bahadurabad faction of MQM-P chose Aamir Khan over Farooq Sattar.

Story first published: 29th April 2018