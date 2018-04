KARACHI: The Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, will hold a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Hyderabad on April 20 (Friday).

It will be held from 11am to 1pm.

Officials said people of Hyderabad, Jamshoro and other districts can lodge their complaints in the open public forum of DG NAB Mohammad Altaf Bawany.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018