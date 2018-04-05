Saad, Salman Rafique bank records investigated over housing scheme links

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The government accountability investigator has summoned the bank account details of Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

The State Bank of Pakistan has been asked to provide the documents by the National Accountability Bureau. In particular, NAB wants to know about transfers of money worth Rs500,000 and over.

Saad Rafique and his brother Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before a NAB court in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme corruption case. NAB has already arrestedÂ former Lahore Development Authority chief Ahad Khan Cheema on charges of corruption in the low-cost housing project by the Punjab government.

Saad Rafique is linked as the possible owner of Paragon Housing Society, a charge he has denied before the Supreme Court. Investigations intoÂ Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing had led them to Paragon Housing Society.Â NAB raided the offices of Paragon and confiscated documents as part of the Ashiana investigation.

Officials claimed they found over Rs30 million transferred into the Paragon account.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

