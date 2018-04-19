NAB initiates action against Eden Housing project

LAHORE: Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Shehzad Saleem has taken cognizance of Eden Housing Projects scam affectees.

According to NAB spokesman, DG NAB Lahore vowed that only merit would prevail and all affectees would be provided justice.

He ordered for initiating full-fledged criminal proceedings against the Eden administration, followed by publishing of ads in newspapers and freezing of all the properties and bank accounts, owned by the Eden administration.

As a fresh initiative, NAB Lahore has directed the Excise Department, Lahore, for stopping transfer and sale of all vehicles registered in the name of the Eden administration.

The NAB Lahore has also been working to form a committee comprising officials from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the representatives of incumbent Eden administration, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials, representatives of Eden affectees and NAB Lahore’s Investigation officials.

The team would work out a sustainable solution for the affectees.

For convenience of the Eden effectees to lodge complaints against the housing projects, NAB Lahore has uploaded a complaint form on NAB website, www.nab.gov.pk.

Story first published: 19th April 2018