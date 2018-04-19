NAB initiates action against Eden Housing project

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Shehzad Saleem has taken cognizance of Eden Housing Projects scam affectees.

According to NAB spokesman, DG NAB Lahore vowed that only merit would prevail and all affectees would be provided justice.

He ordered for initiating full-fledged criminal proceedings against the Eden administration, followed by publishing of ads in newspapers and freezing of all the properties and bank accounts, owned by the Eden administration.

As a fresh initiative, NAB Lahore has directed the Excise Department, Lahore, for stopping transfer and sale of all vehicles registered in the name of the Eden administration.

The NAB Lahore has also been working to form a committee comprising officials from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the representatives of incumbent Eden administration, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials, representatives of Eden affectees and NAB Lahore’s Investigation officials.

The team would work out a sustainable solution for the affectees.

For convenience of the Eden effectees to lodge complaints against the housing projects, NAB Lahore has uploaded a complaint form on NAB website, www.nab.gov.pk.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran threatens to expose MPAs of other parties involved in horse-trading

April 19, 2018 5:11 pm

Explainer: Onus on NAB, ECP to investigate Imran’s Senate claim

April 18, 2018 10:40 pm

Not NAB’s job to stop Nawaz Sharif: Justice Javed

April 18, 2018 7:17 pm

NAB to hold ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Hyderabad

April 17, 2018 8:03 pm

Mother, son killed in Lahore house fire

April 17, 2018 1:05 pm

Shots fired at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s house in Lahore

April 15, 2018 12:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.