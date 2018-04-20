NAB decides to launch inquiry against SA speaker Siraj Durrani over illegal appointments



KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau has decided to launch inquiry against Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and over illegal appointments and assets beyond known sources of income.

The decision was a made in a meeting presided over by Chairman Justice (rted.) Javed Iqbal. The bureau will also make Durrani’s secretary Ghulam Muhammad a part of the inquiry.

The NAB will probe the complaints received against another secretary in the provincial assembly, Umar Farooq.

The bureau also decided to contact Interpol to bring back former secretary of Sindh Land Utilisation Department, Shahzar Shamoon, and Sindh Building Control Authority’s former DG Manzoor Qadir.

The NAB has already filed a reference against Manzoor Qadir. It also sought details of the case against Shahzar Shamoon.

Story first published: 20th April 2018