NAB decides to launch inquiry against SA speaker Siraj Durrani over illegal appointments

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau has decided to launch inquiry against Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and  over illegal appointments and assets beyond known sources of income.

The decision was a made in a meeting presided over by Chairman Justice (rted.) Javed Iqbal. The bureau will also make Durrani’s secretary Ghulam Muhammad a part of the inquiry.

The NAB will probe the complaints received against another secretary in the provincial assembly, Umar Farooq.

The bureau also decided to contact Interpol to bring back former secretary of Sindh Land Utilisation Department, Shahzar Shamoon, and Sindh Building Control Authority’s former DG Manzoor Qadir.

The NAB has already filed a reference against Manzoor Qadir. It also sought details of the case against Shahzar Shamoon.


Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

NAB initiates action against Eden Housing project

April 19, 2018 11:20 pm

6 dead, 2 injured in M-9 motorway accident

April 19, 2018 10:39 pm

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal Chan decides to join PTI

April 19, 2018 8:28 pm

Explainer: Onus on NAB, ECP to investigate Imran’s Senate claim

April 18, 2018 10:40 pm

Not NAB’s job to stop Nawaz Sharif: Justice Javed

April 18, 2018 7:17 pm

PML-N was once on the wrong side of history: Musadik Malik

April 17, 2018 8:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 19 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.