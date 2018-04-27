Opposition boycotts budget session

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail presented the budget for financial year 2018-19, having an outlay of Rs 5.5 trillion.The term of the present government ends on May 31.As the session begun, PPP’s Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah addressed the house, protesting the government’s move to table one-year budget.“The government has no mandate to present budget for one year,” Shah said. “Nawaz Sharif is calling for sanctity of vote, but the government is dishonouring it. Has the government honoured parliamentarians today?”PTI vice present Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the budget is being presented by a person who is not even member of the parliament.He urged the government to present a budget for four months.“How the government is presenting one-year budget which is not even approved by National Economic Council?” he questioned.Later, the opposition walked out of the House.

Story first published: 27th April 2018