Muslims to observe Meraj with religious zeal



KARACHI: Muslims will observe Shab-e-Meraj—the blessed night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of Heavens— across the country with religious zeal.

This blessed night is marked every year on 27th of Rajab of Islamic calendar.

On Meraj night, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty a day before Hijrah.

The holy Prophet (peace be upon him) crossed seven skies riding the heavenly ‘al-Buraq’.

Special programs of Mehfil-e-Naat and prayers will be held at mosques around the country. Durood-o-Salam will be presented to the person of holy Prophet (peace be upon him) through the night.

Congregations will be organized in different small and big cities. Religious scholars will highlight the importance of Meraj, its blessings and numerous aspects of the great journey of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W.).

People will offer special prayers throughout the night till the dawn.

According to religious books and beliefs, the Meraj is part of the journey of Prophet (P.B.U.H) from Makkah to the mosque of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem (Bait-ul-Maqdas) where he led other prophets in prayer.

He then started the journey to heaven and toured seven circles of the heaven where he met the earlier prophets.

The Prophet (P.B.U.H) was then taken to Sidrat al-Muntaha – an exalted place above the seventh heaven that Gabriel was not allowed to trespass.

According to Islamic tradition, God ordained five obligatory prayers during the night of Meraj.

