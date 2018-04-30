MQM-P factions will reunite in a couple of days, says Tessori

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori predicted that PIB and Bahadurabad factions of his party will re-unite in a couple of days.

MQM-P divided into two groups─ Bahadurabad and PIB─ on February 5 after Dr Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan developed differences over senate tickets.

Mr. Tessori was believed to be the reason behind the rift between Dr Farooq Sattar and the party’s coordination committee.

In an interview with SAMAA, Tessori said he knew there were corrupt people with the ranks of the MQM-P.

“Some black sheep in the party are just making money.”

Tessori said he was in contact with PSP president Anis Qaimkhani but didn’t clarify whether he was going to join the party or not.
