MQM-P factions will reunite in a couple of days, says Tessori

MQM-P divided into two groups─ Bahadurabad and PIB─ on February 5 after Dr Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan developed differences over senate tickets.Mr. Tessori was believed to be the reason behind the rift between Dr Farooq Sattar and the party’s coordination committee.In an interview with SAMAA, Tessori said he knew there were corrupt people with the ranks of the MQM-P.“Some black sheep in the party are just making money.”Tessori said he was in contact with PSP president Anis Qaimkhani but didn’t clarify whether he was going to join the party or not.

Story first published: 30th April 2018