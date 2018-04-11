MQM MPA from Bahadurabad group to join PSP today

April 11, 2018
Muhammad Ashad

According to party insiders, Sindh Assembly lawmaker Haji Anwar Raza has decided to quit the MQM. Photo: Courtesy Sindh Assembly website

Another MQM MPA will join Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party today (Wednesday), SAMAA has learnt.

According to party insiders, Sindh Assembly lawmaker Haji Anwar Raza has decided to quit the MQM. “It’s the party of opportunists now,” said Raza.

Raza belonged to the Bahadurabad group of the MQM. After the two female MPAs who joined PSP recently, he is the third MQM lawmaker from the Bahadurabad faction to quit the party.

The MPA met Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani on Tuesday. He is expected to announce his decision at 2:30pm today.

In December last year, Raza was booked on charges of attacking media representatives and KDA officials during an anti-encroachment drive in District Central.


