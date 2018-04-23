MQM Bahadurabad chooses Amir Khan over Farooq Sattar

April 23, 2018
Syed Khursheed Alam

KARACHI: The Bahadurabad faction of MQM-P has chosen Aamir Khan over veteran leader Dr. Farooq Sattar.

In a late night press conference on April 22, the leader of his own group of MQM-P Dr Farooq Sattar had offered to restore and accept the coordination committee If Bahadurabad group disowns Amir Khan.

“Now, either I will remain a part of MQM or Amir Khan,” he said.

In response to Sattar’s presser, a spokesman for the Bahadurabad faction said party’s coordination committee led by Sattar himself had elected Amir Khan as senior deputy convener after 23 August, 2016.

“Amir Khan is performing his duty diligently,” the spokesman said.

He said the MQM-P workers were closely monitoring the situation and they won’t allow anyone to compromise on principles for the sake of an individual.

MQM-P had split into two groups on February 5 after rifts that stemmed over nominations for the Senate elections.

A five-member bench of the ECP on March 26 had ruled that Sattar could no longer serve as the convener of MQM-P.

The bench also dismissed Sattar’s petition challenging the jurisdiction of ECP in the case and nullified the intra-party elections of MQM, in which Sattar was elected as the party chief.

The Islamabad High Court later dismissed the ECP’s order after Sattar had challenged the order.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd April 2018

 

