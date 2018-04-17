"This is a political gimmick by Asif Ali Zardari to secure votes," said PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman. "I don't think it is providing relief to masses.""The hand that gives is better than the hand that takes," said another MPA. "These people should be taught skills so that they can earn their own livelihood."Another MPA said that Rs1,000 or Rs2,000 were not enough to ensure that the problems of the poor were addressed."An income programme should ensure that people get jobs so that they earn for themselves. What can Rs1,000 or Rs2,000 achieve in this age of inflation?"Another MPA was of the opinion that only favourites and workers of a particular political party were availing the BISP.

Story first published: 17th April 2018