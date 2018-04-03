Mother, son murdered in Sialkot

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report by: Shehzad Ahmed

DASKA: An elderly woman and her son were murdered in Daska tehsil of Sialkot, Samaa reported on Tuesday.

Police recovered bodies of the victims from their house in Younisabad Muhallah of Daska, according to our correspondent.

They were identified as Majeedan Bibi and Waheed.

Area residents told Samaa that they called police after hearing gunshots from the house this evening.

Police sent bodies to civil hospital for autopsy; however, FIR of the dual murder is yet to be registered.

A police official cited old enmity as possible reason behind the murders.

He said Waheed was separately living along his mother for last six months after a domestic dispute with father.


