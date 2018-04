Reporting by: Arshad Virk

LAHORE: A woman and her three-year old son were killed as a fire erupted inside their house on Monday evening.

People said that stove was burning when food was being cooked in the house located at Lahore’s factory area.

The exact reason of the blaze is unknown.

The residents tried to put out the flames but were unable to save their lives.

Story first published: 17th April 2018