April 22, 2018
Legendary comedian and actor Moin Akhtar was remembered on his seventh death anniversary on Sunday. Renowned for his stellar acting and hilarious comedy, Moin Akhtar has millions of admirers around the world. 

Moin Akhtar stepped into the show-business back in sixties and within a short span of time, impressed all with his talents. He ruled the industry with his spontaneous performance and intelligent interaction with guests.

He was born in Karachi and his mother tongue was Urdu but he had command in many other languages including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Memoni, and Gujrati as well.

Moin Akhtar was bestowed with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. He was also a writer, singer, film director and a producer.

Moin Akhtar passed away on April 22, 2011 in Karachi from cardiac arrest.


