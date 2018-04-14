Model Town tragedy case be heard on daily basis: SC to ATC



LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan directed anti-terrorism court, Lahore to hold hearing of Model Town tragedy case on daily basis on Saturday.

Two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition filed by the members of the bereaved families.

The court also directed to cancel the holidays of ATC judge so that the case might be heard on daily basis.

The court also ordered to dispense with all cases regarding Model Town tragedy pending before Lahore High Court.

Justice Baqir Najfi report be made part to the judicial record of the case, ordered the apex court and directed advocate general Punjab to submit the report by this evening.

On June 17, 2014, police in huge number conducted an operation to remove road barriers placed in front of the residence of Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, located in Model Town, Lahore.

However, the unusually protracted operation turned violent when 14 people including two women were killed and scores others wounded in firing by policemen.

The case is pending before ATC, Lahore. Names of several political parties including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were excluded from the prosecution at the behest of the court.

