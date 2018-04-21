KARACHI: A five-year-old girl, who went missing from North Karachi in March, has not been recovered yet.

The family members said that the child went to buy things with her sisters but did not return on 15th March.

They further said that the missing girl’s sisters claimed that a woman took the child with her.

The child’s missing case has been filed in Bilal Colony Police Station.

“The police is not taking any action for her child,” the family said.

The investigation officer denied of any arrests made in the case so far.

Story first published: 21st April 2018