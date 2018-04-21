Missing five-year-old still not found

April 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: A five-year-old girl, who went missing from North Karachi in March, has not been recovered yet.

The family members said that the child went to buy things with her sisters but did not return on 15th March.

They further said that the missing girl’s sisters claimed that a woman took the child with her.

The child’s missing case has been filed in Bilal Colony Police Station.

“The police is not taking any action for her child,” the family said.

The investigation officer denied of any arrests made in the case so far.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 21st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM takes notice of Karachi’s power crisis

April 21, 2018 12:09 am

Drinking water a rarity in Karachi’s Baldia Town

April 20, 2018 9:33 pm

Three reasons why Pakistanis should stop complaining

April 20, 2018 8:36 pm

Shehbaz gears up efforts for anti-PPP alliance in Sindh

April 20, 2018 7:52 pm

JI, PSP stage sit-ins against K-Electric over power outages in Karachi

April 20, 2018 3:45 pm

Sindh govt has nothing to do with K-Electric: Murad

April 20, 2018 12:56 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.