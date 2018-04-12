Military awards conferred on ghazis, martyrs of Pakistan army

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

RAWALPINDI – An investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday to confer military awards on ghazis and martyrs of Pakistan army for their acts of gallantry during counter-terror operations.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a large number of military officials and relatives of shuhada and ghazis attended the ceremony.

It said 32 army officers have been awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence). Four officers have been given UN medals for their act of bravery during peace-keeping missions.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

