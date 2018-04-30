Men kill three more people in Quetta

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Gunmen killed three more people in Quetta Sunday night. Two others were injured in the firing.

They opened fire at two shops located at Jan Mohammad Road, killing Waqas Yousufzai, Ali Khan Khilji and Shabbir Jadoon.

Doctors say another man is in a critical condition. According to the police, the killings seem to be a targeted attack.

People in the area say the shop was targeted a month ago and the police did not register a case.

Twenty-three people including seven policemen were killed in 10 targeted attacks in April.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

