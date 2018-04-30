They opened fire at two shops located at Jan Mohammad Road, killing Waqas Yousufzai, Ali Khan Khilji and Shabbir Jadoon.Doctors say another man is in a critical condition. According to the police, the killings seem to be a targeted attack.People in the area say the shop was targeted a month ago and the police did not register a case.Twenty-three people including seven policemen were killed in 10 targeted attacks in April.

Story first published: 30th April 2018