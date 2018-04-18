Men killed another shopkeeper in Quetta Wednesday morning.

They opened fire on a shop located on Abdul Sattar Road. Rescue officials identified the deceased as 50-year-old Muhammad Asif, son of Ghulam Nabi. He was a resident of Alamdar Road. The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The SHO of City police station, Malik Murad, said unidentified men fired on Asif’s shop and fled. According to him, the man was Shia by faith and Yousafzai Pathan by ethnicity. He was shot five times in the neck, chest and arm, said police surgeon Dr Ali Imran.

SHO Murad said it seems like a targeted attack and the police are looking into the matter. Witnesses told them two unidentified men carried out the attack and fled on their motorcycle.

Police officials said a 9mm pistol was used in the attack. Law enforcers have cordoned off the area.

Attacks targeting minorities in Quetta have increased once again. Hazaras are one such minority, who have distinguishable facial features and are Shia by faith. They are frequently targeted by terrorists in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Six Hazara men were killed in Afghanistan’s western Ghor Province yesterday (Tuesday), an Afghan official said.

On April 1, an unidentified man opened fire on a taxi at a Quetta marketplace, killing a Hazara man. After the killing, Hazara people staged a sit-in in Quetta, followed by protests in Lahore.

Since 2008, several hundreds of Hazaras have been steadily killed. In Quetta, bombings killed at least 180 people in 2013 – 96 were killed in an attack on a snooker club frequented by young Hazara men in January while 84 others were killed a month later when a crowded vegetable market mostly used by ethnic Hazaras was bombed.

Thousands of people have been killed in sectarian attacks in the Balochistan province. The outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and other sectarian outfits have claimed responsibility for most attacks.

The situation for Christians is barely different.

On April 2, four Catholics were killed in a similar attack in the city’s Shah Zaman area. On April 15, men sprayed bullets on Christians walking out of a church after attending the Sunday service. Two people died while a man and two girls were wounded. It was the second drive-by shooting in Balochistan’s capital within two weeks.

Last year, nine Christians were killed a week before Christmas when two suicide bombers struck the Bethel Memorial Church in Quetta.

The self-styled Islamic State has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks on Christians in Quetta.

A total 36 people have been killed in targeted attacks in Quetta in the past four months.

(An earlier version of this story incorrectly mentioned that the deceased belonged to the Hazara community. The error is regretted.)

Story first published: 18th April 2018