LONDON: Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz met Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital on Wednesday evening.

The former first lady is being treated for cancer in the British capital.

“Met Ami after five months. five long months,” Maryam tweeted. “She looks very weak & pale.”

“May Allah bless her & all mothers with perfect health.”

Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone chemotherapy six times in the past seven months. Doctors have operated on her thrice.

The ex-prime minister and his daughter are expected to stay in London for five days.

The hearing of corruption reference against Sharif family will take place on Friday.

Story first published: 19th April 2018