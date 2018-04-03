Maryam Nawaz congratulates parents over 47th marriage anniversary



Maryam Nawaz congratulated his parents over their 47th marriage anniversary Tuesday.

“My parents celebrated their 47th year of togetherness Masha’Allah. Together or far apart, two hearts beat as one. In sickness & in health,” said Maryam in a tweet earlier today.

Maryam also shared picture of a cake with her mother seen cutting it with a knife.

‘Happy Aanniversary Kalsoom & Nawaz’ can be seen written on the cake in the picture.

“This is my mother cutting the cake on her bed. She sent the pic to us with a message,” said she while describing the photograph.

“Insha’Allah we shall be together soon.”

Maryam’s mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is currently hospitalized in a London hospital. She is battling lymphoma since the diagnosis in August.

Kulsoom won the election of NA120- a home seat for Sharif family in September last year. But, she has not taken oath as lawmaker so far.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded resignations from her and Ishaq Dar for not being able to be sworn in as parliamentarians.

