Maryam Nawaz calls for release of arrested PTM leaders

April 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz Sharif demanded the law enforcement agencies to release the arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leaders.

Punjab Police arrested PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Bilawal Mandokhel, Muzammil and Ismat Shahjahan ahead of their rally in Lahore.

They had reached Lahore for a rally scheduled on Sunday.

“Our Pashtun brothers should be released and they should be allowed to stage their protests,” Maryam tweeted.

The administration has refused to grant permission to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement for its public gathering at Lahore’s Mochi Gate on Sunday.

The PTM’s request for holding a rally in Lahore on April 22 was rejected due to “prevailing security circumstances”, according to a letter obtained by SAMAA.

Ali Wazir, a member of PTM, in a statement appealed the people of Lahore to gather at Mochi Gate to learn about the ordeal Pashtuns were going through in war-hit areas.

“We want to give details that don’t reach you due to media censorship,” the PTM member said.

Various civil rights groups, including Lahore Left Front, Joint Action Committee and Women Action Forum, have announced support for PTM’s event.

“We have informed the police that come what may we will hold Jalsa at Mochi Gate,” a member of Left Front told SAMAA.

He said the PTM has twice requested Lahore administration for permission but they denied.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz, Maryam all set for Pakistan return

April 22, 2018 11:34 am

Nawaz concerned over ‘curbs on freedom of media and speech’

April 21, 2018 9:41 pm

PTM denied permission for Lahore rally

April 21, 2018 7:39 pm

Saad Rafique eyes foreign investment for Pakistan Railways

April 21, 2018 3:47 pm

The beauty of our institution is that it will not accept pressure: CJ

April 21, 2018 1:15 pm

Court rejects one week exemption plea of Nawaz, Maryam

April 20, 2018 5:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.