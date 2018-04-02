Major Karachi roads clogged with heavy traffic ahead of second T20

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

KARACHI: Various busy roads have witnessed a massive traffic jam in the city, owning to arrangements made for the security of visiting West Indian team that is playing second T20 match against Pakistan in Karachiâ€™s National Stadium.

According to SAMAA, University Road, Tariq Road, Teen-Hatti, Bahadurabad, Hasan Square, Johar Morr and areas around Jail Chowrangi saw severe traffic jams on Monday evening.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the roads.

Many ambulances got stuck and the police personnel who were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic looked helpless.

West Indian team had arrived in Karachi on March 31 to play a three-match T20 series in cityâ€™s National Stadium.

The police, rangers and army have made strict arrangement for the security of visitors.
