Load-shedding in Karachi is “enmity with Sindh”

“Sukkur, Larkana and my constituency, Sehwan, are facing 14-, 16- and 18-hour-long power cuts,” he said at a press conference Thursday. “What is it if not enmity with Sindh?”He said the power crisis is the result of a dispute between K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company. “I have written to the PM twice but to no avail,” he said. “We are being pressured to adopt LNG. Everyone knows how money is being minted in the name of LNG.”He said Nepra has also blamed K-Electric for the current power crisis.

Story first published: 19th April 2018