Load-shedding in Karachi is “enmity with Sindh”

April 19, 2018
Shafqat Aziz




As Karachi sizzles in 40 degrees and suffers frequent power cuts, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah smells a conspiracy. Load-shedding in Karachi speaks of the Centre’s enmity with Sindh.

“Sukkur, Larkana and my constituency, Sehwan, are facing 14-, 16- and 18-hour-long power cuts,” he said at a press conference Thursday. “What is it if not enmity with Sindh?”

He said the power crisis is the result of a dispute between K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company. “I have written to the PM twice but to no avail,” he said. “We are being pressured to adopt LNG. Everyone knows how money is being minted in the name of LNG.”

He said Nepra has also blamed K-Electric for the current power crisis.
Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Heavy rain in KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir; more forecast

April 18, 2018 6:10 pm

Air-conditioned bus service hits Karachi roads

April 18, 2018 1:21 pm

Two accused involved in murder and rape of Orangi child remanded in police custody till April 25

April 18, 2018 1:04 pm

Lawyers boycott courts in Karachi against arrests on KBA appeal

April 18, 2018 12:10 pm

PML-N was once on the wrong side of history: Musadik Malik

April 17, 2018 8:32 pm

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.