Lawyers observe 10th anniversary of Tahir Plaza tragedy

April 9, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque


Lawyers in the lower courts have announced to observe black day to commemorate 10th anniversary of Tahir Plaza tragedy Monday.

Tahir Plaza located near City Court, Karachi, was torched on April 9, 2008 that killed six people including two lawyers and two women.

The lawyers will boycott the legal proceedings by not appearing in the subordinate judiciary in the city to mark the tenth anniversary of the massacre on appeal by Karachi Bar Association.

The KBA said the prisoners will not be brought from the fails for appearance.

The protesting lawyers will wear black arms bands to register their protest as the people responsible for arson attack are still at large.

Lawyers will hold general body meeting today.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Women run for their lives in Karachi

April 8, 2018 10:15 pm

Naqeebullah murder: Jirga threatens to besiege Governor, CM houses

April 8, 2018 9:04 pm

Three more MQM-P lawmakers join PSP

April 8, 2018 8:38 pm

‘FixIt’ chief vows to move NAB against Karachi mayor

April 8, 2018 6:45 pm

Repair work begins 12 hours after Karachi pipeline leaks

April 8, 2018 1:30 pm

Pope tells Karachi Christian he “daily prays for peace in Pakistan”

April 7, 2018 10:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.