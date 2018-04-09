Lawyers observe 10th anniversary of Tahir Plaza tragedy



Lawyers in the lower courts have announced to observe black day to commemorate 10th anniversary of Tahir Plaza tragedy Monday.

Tahir Plaza located near City Court, Karachi, was torched on April 9, 2008 that killed six people including two lawyers and two women.

The lawyers will boycott the legal proceedings by not appearing in the subordinate judiciary in the city to mark the tenth anniversary of the massacre on appeal by Karachi Bar Association.

The KBA said the prisoners will not be brought from the fails for appearance.

The protesting lawyers will wear black arms bands to register their protest as the people responsible for arson attack are still at large.

Lawyers will hold general body meeting today.

