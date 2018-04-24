Lawmakers debate in the dark as load shedding hits Sindh Assembly

“It seems a bit cloudy,” said Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. "Someone check out what the overall situation is.”Karachi was facing load shedding for three times a day as the SSG was not supplying gas to K-Electric. Prime Minister Abbasi intervened and promised uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachi.Lawmakers continued the debate as the session continued. "I would like to speak on the water crisis in the city...," PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman had started to say before he was cut off by the speaker."Please read the adjournment motion,” Agha Siraj Durrani said. “I will not allow you to proceed."

