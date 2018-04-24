Lawmakers debate in the dark as load shedding hits Sindh Assembly

April 24, 2018
KARACHI:




KARACHI: Lawmakers debated in the dark when load shedding hit the Sindh Assembly, just a day after the prime minister had promised on a visit that the power crisis had been ended. 

“It seems a bit cloudy,” said Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. "Someone check out what the overall situation is.”

Karachi was facing load shedding for three times a day as the SSG was not supplying gas to K-Electric. Prime Minister Abbasi intervened and promised uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachi.

Lawmakers continued the debate as the session continued. "I would like to speak on the water crisis in the city...," PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman had started to say before he was cut off by the speaker.

"Please read the adjournment motion,” Agha Siraj Durrani said. “I will not allow you to proceed."
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 24th April 2018

 

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 24 April 2018

Khara Sach|‬Mubashir Lucman|SAMAA TV|‬23 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018

