Lahore will not welcome Imran, says Shehbaz

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Imran Khan is going to Lahore tomorrow but he will not be welcomed by the people there, said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday. 

While he criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s performance in his speech, the chief minister spoke highly of how Punjab government had started initiatives for the poor.

“We have spent Rs 17bn for the education of orphans in Punjab,” he said to a PML-N rally in Mardan. “Is there any such program functioning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?”

Shehbaz praised the quality of Danish schools in Punjab and said that if his party was elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then he would build Danish schools there as well.

“I will build Danish schools in every district of KP,” he said.


