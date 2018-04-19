Imran threatens to expose MPAs of other parties involved in horse-trading

LAHORE: Will expose MPAs from other parties who sold their votes in the recent Senate elections, says PTI chief Imran Khan.

“We have a list of MPAs from other parties who sold their votes,” said Imran Khan during a press conference. “If these parties do not take action against their MPAs, we will expose their names.”

Imran Khan said that PTI had provided 20 MPAs with the opportunity to prove their innocence to them. However, if the MPAs failed to convince party leadership that they were innocent, Imran said that their names would be provided to NAB.

“For the past 30 years people have been selling their votes in Senate elections,” he said. “An offer was given to me to become senator for Rs 45 mn.”

Imran said that the purpose of the caretaker government would be to ensure transparent elections take place. He said that the chief justice was highlighting problems of the common man.

“I would like the chief justice to tell us–is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa better than other provinces or not?”

The PTI chief said that he would talk about the manifesto of Naya Pakistan in his upcoming rally on April 29 in Lahore.

“We will tell everyone in Lahore on April 29 how we will end class system in Pakistan,” he said. “We will tell you what Naya Pakistan will be like.”

