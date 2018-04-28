Lahore administration takes down PTI flags from Minar-e-Pakistan

Minar-e-Pakistan is a national heritage hence only the national flag can be put up at the monument, said Lahore Commissioner, a day before PTI plans to hold a rally at the ground.

Lahore administration took down PTI flags, green and red lights from the monument. The commissioner said that PTI has the right to hold a public rally at the ground but cannot put up the party’s flag at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“Only Pakistan’s flag can be put up at Minar-e-Pakistan,” he said.

PTI chief Imran Khan has promised to gather a large crowd at the ground surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan. Imran said that he would unveil a 10-point agenda for Naya Pakistan at the rally on Sunday.

Story first published: 28th April 2018